Latest Online Edition
Noted Writer Confronts UK for Reparations Failures
Writer Afua Hirsch doesn’t shy away from difficult questions and recently wrote about one she posed to a British cabinet minister. “Why,” she asked the minister, “has England never apologized for the transatlantic slave trade?” Britain, she reminded him, had trafficked more enslaved Africans than almost any other nation. However, the most the European country…Read More
Former Liberian Leader Joins Panel Investigating The Global Response To COVID-19
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia’s former president, and Helen Clark, New Zealand’s former prime minister, are to head a panel to review the global response to the Covid19 pandemic. Johnson Sirleaf and Clark will head the newly formed Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The announcement follows…Read More
Opposition To Prime Minister Swells After Murder Of Popular Protest Singer
Ethiopian protest singer and revered musician Hachalu Hundessa sang about love and unity, recalled his friend Amensisa Ifa, raising issues that many would not dare to raise. He addressed issues of marginalization – capturing the struggles and frustrations of his Oromo people who faced efforts by successive Ethiopian regimes to destroy the Oromoo language, exploit…Read More
Black Lives Matter Spurs More Changes In Africa
As Americans explore the renaming of army bases, statues, streets, and schools that honor racist slave-holders or portray demeaning relationships between whites and Black, Brown and Latinx citizens, similar efforts are underway in Senegal and Liberia most recently. Goree, an island in Senegal linked closely with slave trade, has decided to rename one of its…Read More
Claflin Receives Grant to Support Women Entrepreneurs in the United States and India
Claflin University was awarded a grant for nearly $75,000 to conduct research and develop training to enhance women’s entrepreneurship in family-owned businesses. The Partnership 2020: Leveraging US-India Cooperation in Higher Education to Harness Economic Opportunities and Innovation grant is a subaward from the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Afghanistan Studies. The grant creates a partnership between…Read More
Statues Honoring Racist Past Are Coming Down From The U.S. To Europe
On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Congo’s independence from Belgium, the Congolese diaspora is looking for the removal of racist statues but not only that. “Many think that our political conscience has just sparked now, but we have been here for decades,” says Mireille-Thseusi Robert, president of the feminist and anti-racism committee, Bamko-Cran.…Read More
Election Rerun In Malawi Scores Upset Victory For Opposition
In a landmark presidential rerun, Malawi’s sitting President has been ousted from power after a sweeping victory by a popular Pentecostal preacher and former theology lecturer who promised to unite and serve all Malawians. “I want to provide leadership that makes everybody prosper, that deals decisively with corruption and theft of public funds and a…Read More
Massive Red Dust Cloud From The Sahara Reaches America’s South
A brilliant red sky at dusk can be seen in states along the Atlantic but the eye-popping show should be watched with some caveats. Things to consider when it comes to the dust cloud include the size of the particles, the concentration and the composition of the particles. When it comes to size, approximately 30%…Read More
Unexpected Rift Exposed Over Africa Seat In U.N. Security Council
The Africa seat at the United Nations Security Council was the subject of a heated duel between two African countries who lobbied fiercely for the powerful prize. On a second round of balloting, the seat went to Kenya which garnered 129 votes against 62 votes for Djibouti. In the first round of voting on Wednesday,…Read More
Ugandans Launch Drive To ‘Decolonize’ Local Area Streets
A petition to rename roads honoring British colonial figures has gathered thousands of names. The move comes as similar actions against dubious historical figures are taking place in the U.S. and South Africa. Speke Road, for example, is named after the British explorer John Hanning Speke, the first European to reach Nyanza, one of the…Read More
CFPB Gives a Green Light to Predatory Payday Lenders: Ability-to-Repay Stripped from Regulation
By Charlene Crowell As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc throughout the country, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently took an ill-advised and untimely action. On July 7, the agency gutted its own 2017 payday rule that required lenders to first determine whether a consumer could afford to repay the high-cost loan. This regulatory reversal represents…
“Plan A: Don’t Go In a Crowd. Plan B: If You Do, Make Sure You Wear a Mask.”
By Marc H. Morial (TriceEdneyWire.com) – “Look at the guidelines. The leaders, the governors, the mayors, the local leaders at the county level – look at the guidelines. Many of the governors and the mayors are doing well, but it’s the people that are out there that are not listening because, as you said, they’re pent…
Emmett Till, George Floyd Generational Wake-Up Calls
By A. Peter Bailey (TriceEdneyWire.com) – For many black teenagers in my generation, the JET magazine photo of 14-year old Emmett Till’s brutalized body after he was lynched by white supremacists was a wake-up call about the true nature of race in the United States. The August 1955 horrific photo gave us a searing memory…
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Is Prison ‘A Death Sentence’ for Correctional Staff and Our Communities?
By Dr. Valda Crowder, M.D., MBA What happens in prison does not stay in prison. The cell blocks and bars give us a false sense of containment. Nothing could be further from the truth. According to the Justice Department, “The average time served by state prisoners released in 2016, from initial admission to initial release,…
Supreme Court Decision Jeopardizes CFPB’s Future and its Independence
By Charlene Crowell A June 29 U.S. Supreme Court split decision represents a major setback to both the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the consumers who have come to rely upon the agency. Since 2010, more than 25 million consumers were helped by the agency’s efforts that returned over $11 billion. Although the case known…
By Barney Blakeney Okay so they took it down, now what? I say THEY took it (the statue of slavery advocate John C. Calhoun) down because they put it up. Removal of the statue wasn’t up to us and perhaps had very little to do with us. But again, now that the statue is gone,…Read More
By Beverly Gadson-Birch I have been around a few corners or two in my life and listened to many opinions—some I agree with and others I flat out disagree with. I have been writing this column for some forty years. When I decided to write a weekly column, it was intended to inform and not conform to…Read More
By Hakim Abdul-Ali The recent protests events surrounding the May 25, 2020, killing of a brother of color named George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ignited national and worldwide alarming concerns to all morally sane “hue-mans’ ” senses of equal justice everywhere. I, too, felt disdain by this Black man’s horrendous demise but, at my age, I’m…Read More
By Barney Blakeney Just when I thought the vehement protests about police abuse of authority and use of force had slowed, them dang kids ramped it up again over the removal of the monument to John C. Calhoun that overlooks Marion Square and Calhoun Street in Charleston. They make me so proud! They ain’t letting…Read More
By Beverly Gadson-Birch Enough is Enough! The week that was! George Floyd was laid to rest last week in Houston. Several days later, Rayshard Brooks, 27-year old husband and father of four, was killed by Atlanta police. According to news reports, police were called to Wendy’s on University Avenue to investigate a man, later identified as Brooks,…Read More
By Hakim Abdul-Ali It’s been a tragic but ever-so-revolting last couple of weeks in the USA in so many unfathomable norms of ordinary understandings. And after the horrific killing of George Floyd on May 25, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the world-at-large has voiced its mighty and resounding distaste about this murder in almost unimaginable expressions of…Read More
By D.R.E. James Charleston is to chattel slavery what Las Vegas is to legalized gambling. Magnolia Plantation could very well be the Mirage, Boone Hall is Caesar’s Palace and Middleton Place, the MGM Grand. Both industries built their cities immense wealth from the ground up.The only difference is that one hosts world championship boxing matches…Read More
To The Chronicle: I wish to commend Jon Hale on his column published in the Charleston Chronicle. It was well written. I wish I had been so well taught. Unlike Mr. Hale, I was exposed to a travesty of learning. My education focused on the inherent power of white males in Charleston. The mission of…Read More
Gullah Geechee Chamber Addresses Second Santee Cooper Employee Racist Post: What is going on at Santee Cooper?
Statement made by Marilyn Hemingway, founder, and president of the Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce: “It is unacceptable that in two weeks, we find ourselves in a continuing loop of a Santee Cooper employee sharing their racism on social media for all the world to see. There is something deeply flawed at Santee…Read More
By Dr. William Small, Jr. The demonstrations for social justice, sparked by the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, has generated a new series of conversations about racial and social justice across America and in many other parts of the world. Having actively supported social justice and Black empowerment causes for over a half a century,…Read More
John Lewis Made America a More Perfect Union
By The Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law The nation awakes to the overwhelmingly sad news that Congressman John Lewis of Georgia, a champion for democracy and civil rights, has passed. The following is a statement from Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law: “From marching…